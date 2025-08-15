Top cop warns Palestine Action placards or clothing may result in prosecution under terror laws

A senior PSNI officer has warned protesters who carry placards or wear clothing showing support for Palestine Action at demonstrations this weekend that they may be committing an offence.

Speaking ahead of planned protests this weekend, Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally said: “In July, the group Palestine Action was proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000.

"This has no impact on other groups’ or individuals’ right to protest about Gaza, but anyone showing support for Palestine Action, including with placards or messages on clothing, may be committing an offence.

“I would urge everyone to consider the seriousness of a prosecution under the Terrorism Act and the very real long-term implications this could have on their future.”

Regular demonstrations have been taking place in Derry and elsewhere following the decision by the British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper – supported by a large majority of British lawmakers – to proscribe Palestine Action under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The ban came after members of Palestine Action damaged military planes at an RAF base in Oxfordshire in protest at the genocide in Gaza.

Ahead of planned protests this weekend ACC McNally said: “The right to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are fundamental human rights.

"They are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest. However, these rights are limited by the need to uphold the rights of others, protect public health and safety, minimise disruption to normal life and by the need to prevent and detect crime.

"Police will always facilitate lawful, peaceful protest. We will be in attendance at several protests this weekend to ensure the safety of everyone present. If we identify potential criminal offences or unacceptable impact on the rights of others, we will take lawful and proportionate action.

“If an offence is suspected we will record evidence e.g. by way of handheld or vehicle mounted-cameras and where possible warn persons suspected of committing an offence.

"We may arrest and detain anyone suspected of committing an offence. Ultimately, the decision on whether to prosecute will rest with the Public Prosecution Service.”