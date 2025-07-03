Two men due before Strabane court charged in connection with seizure of suspected cannabis plants

Police said they seized suspected cannabis plants during an operation on Wednesday.

Police have charged two men to court in connection with alleged drugs-related offences following a planned search operation in the Strabane area on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old have been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both men are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday, 3rd July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The arrests came after police said they dismantled “what is believed to be one of the biggest suspected cannabis operations in the North West in recent years”.

A PSNI spokesperson earlier on Wednesday: “This follows a planned search operation in the Strabane area, during which suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1.4 million have been seized, with searches still ongoing. Paraphernalia connected to drugs cultivation and supply has also been seized.

"District colleagues from Derry City and Strabane, alongside Tactical Support Group officers, Police dog handlers and Police Dogs were involved.”