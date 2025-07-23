Two men returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on assault charges

By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 16:23 BST
Two men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court for a number of assault charges following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.

Ryan Doherty (23) whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison and Sean Doherty (24) of Colin Dara in Derry appeared via sight link.

Ryan Doherty was charged with, on September 16 2022, attempted grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police and resisting police.

Sean Doherty was charged with, on the same date, two counts of assault and criminal damage.

It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Neither man chose to submit any statements or to call any witnesses.

They were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 4.

