Two men returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on drugs charges

Two men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a number of drug charges following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Aiden Doyle (39) of Bloomfield Park in Derry has been charged with, on April 2 this year, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He was also charged with possession of the drugs and conspiracy to supply the drugs with his co-accused.

His co-accused Ethan McDonnell (38) of Lawrence Hill in Derry was charged with the same offences as well as dangerous driving and, on March 28, offering to supply Class A.

During the hearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday, it was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Both men chose not to submit any statements and not to call any witnesses.

They were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 20.