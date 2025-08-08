Two people sentenced for stolen drugs at Western Trust in separate cases at Derry court

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard details of how two people who were working at the Western Health & Social Care Trust stole drugs in two separate incidents.

Ian Stewart (34) of Benvarden Avenue in Derry admitted three counts of theft that occurred on March 12, March 20 and April 21 last year.

At the sentencing hearing on Friday, the Magistrate’s Court heard that Stewart was Deputy Ward Manager at the time of the offences.

After drugs had gone missing, steps had been taken to try and stop this, including the installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

On March 12 last year Stewart was seen to take two tablets and place them in his pocket. On March 20 he was observed taking six tablets, and again on April 21.

When interviewed about the incidents, Stewart said he took them for personal use and he was going through a 'tough time'.

He said he had been having difficulties sleeping and took the drugs to help with that.

The second defendant, Stephen Johnera (53) of Wilmoote House in Southsea in England was charged with the theft of tablets on April 19 last year.

The court was told that Johnera was agency staff at the time and was observed taking tablets.

He claimed he took them to help him sleep, the court heard.

District Judge Ted Magill said that these were 'serious offences' but added that there was no suggestion of personal gain in either case.

Both men were sentenced to 12 months probation.