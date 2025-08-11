Two teenagers charged over Nailors Row disturbances in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Aug 2025, 09:29 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 09:29 BST
Two teenagers arrested in connection with disorder in Nailors Row in Derry back in June have been charged to appear before the Youth Court in Derry.

The youths, both aged 17 years old, were arrested in connection with disorder on the night of Tuesday, June 17, and are expected before the Youth Court on August 19.

One of the males has been charged with the offence of riotous behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second male has been charged with the offence of Intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Related topics:DerryPSNI
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice