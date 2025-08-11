Two teenagers charged over Nailors Row disturbances in Derry
Two teenagers arrested in connection with disorder in Nailors Row in Derry back in June have been charged to appear before the Youth Court in Derry.
The youths, both aged 17 years old, were arrested in connection with disorder on the night of Tuesday, June 17, and are expected before the Youth Court on August 19.
One of the males has been charged with the offence of riotous behaviour.
The second male has been charged with the offence of Intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.