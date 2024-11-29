Two Tyrone men before Derry court on series of drugs charges

Two men with addresses in County Tyrone have appeared at Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.

Peter Loughran (49) of Tamnamore Road and Nolan James Scarlett (45) of Terrenew Road, both in Dungannon, faced between them a total of 35 drug and criminal property charges.

Both men were charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs namely cocaine and class B drugs namely cannabis between March 26, 2020 and June 14, 2020.

They also faced four charges of offering to supply cocaine on dates in 2020.

They were further charged with converting criminal property and transferring criminal property, namely cash.

In total, Loughran faced a total of 29 charges and Scarlett faced a total of 13 charges.

When the charges were put to them both men pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The case was adjourned until December 13 for a review.

Scarlett was released on continuing bail and Loughran is in custody.