Verdict expected in Soldier F trial over Bloody Sunday murders

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 08:17 BST
Bloody Sunday 50 years on: Mural by the Bogside Artists, Derry, Ireland
The verdict in the trial of a former paratrooper accused of two murders during the Bloody Sunday shootings in Derry in 1972 is expected to be delivered.

The former paratrooper, referred to as Soldier F for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney during disorder after a civil rights parade in Derry on January 30 1972.

Some 13 people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on that day.

Soldier F is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

William McKinney and James Wray.placeholder image
William McKinney and James Wray.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Judge Patrick Lynch heard evidence across a four-week trial which included statements by two of Soldier F’s colleagues.

While the prosecution argue this is key evidence that places Soldier F in Glenfada Park North and opening fire, the defence say Soldiers G and H are unreliable witnesses.

Soldier F has been present at Belfast Crown Court for each day of the trial with his identify concealed behind a curtain in the court room.

Relatives of the men killed and supporters have attended each day of the trial.

Northern Ireland’s Veterans’ Commissioner David Johnstone and Paul Young from the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement have also observed proceedings.

