Victim pretended to be dead after being shot on Bloody Sunday, trial hears

Joe Mahon, a survivor of Bloody Sunday, leaves Belfast Crown Court, after giving evidence at the trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday. Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Londonderry on January 30 1972. Picture date: Wednesday October 1, 2025.

A man injured on Bloody Sunday has told a trial how he pretended to be dead while lying on the pavement after he was shot.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Mahon also said that he saw a soldier fire shots at another victim who was on the ground before saying, ‘I’ve got another one’.

Members of the British Army’s Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civilians in Derry after a civil rights march in January 1972.

A 14th victim died months after being shot in the Bogside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Friel, a survivor of Bloody Sunday, leaves Belfast Crown Court, after giving evidence at the trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday. Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Londonderry on January 30 1972. Picture date: Wednesday October 1, 2025.

An Army veteran, identified only as Soldier F, has been charged with the murders of two men killed on Bloody Sunday, James Wray and William McKinney.

He is also charged with five attempted murders, including Mr Mahon, Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell and a person unknown.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

He sits in the dock at Belfast Crown Court behind a curtain during each day of the non-jury trial.

File photo dated 30/01/72 of soldiers taking cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing rioters with CS gas in Londonderry. A judge will rule later on whether to admit "decisive" evidence to the trial of a former paratrooper accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday. Issue date: Wednesday September 24, 2025.

Giving evidence when the trial resumed on Wednesday, Mr Mahon told the court he was 16 at the time and had attended the civil rights march in Derry on Bloody Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he went to Glenfada Park after becoming aware of disturbances and hearing that people had been shot.

He said he saw a small number of soldiers enter Glenfada Park North where a large group of people had gathered.

He told the court he saw one soldier with a rifle under his arm open fire in the direction of people in the area.

William McKinney (on left) and James Wray

Mr Mahon said there was a ‘jam’ as people tried to run away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We were trying the gates of a couple of houses to get into the yards but they were locked.”

He then told the trial he found himself on the ground.

He said: “I thought I was hit by a rubber bullet.

“I know it might sound funny but when you see someone getting shot on TV, they are rolling about in pain, I wasn’t that way.

“I heard a voice beside me. There was a gentleman to my right lying on the road. He says ‘I am hit’.

“The way I was lying he was halfway down my chest.”

The court was told Mr McKinney and Mr Wray were lying close to Mr Mahon after they were shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the soldiers’ movements, Mr Mahon said: “I saw one walking across the square, walking towards the square to where we were lying.”

He told the court it was the same soldier he had earlier seen opening fire.

He added: “He walked past me and Mr McKinney.

“I heard a voice calling ‘pretend you are dead’. I must have moved, I didn’t know I was shot at the time.

“I still thought it was a rubber bullet, I was going to try and get up and run.

“I lay and let on I was dead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mahon told the court Mr Wray then moved and the soldier fired at him on the ground.

He said the soldier left the area before returning.

He said he heard the soldier say: “I’ve got another one.”

Mr Mahon said that shortly afterwards he lifted his head and the soldier saw him.

He said: “He knelt down in the middle of the square and aimed his rifle at me.

“I turned my head away towards the fence, after what happened to Jim Wray, I expected the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I turned my head waiting to be shot and I heard a voice shouting ‘first aid, don’t shoot’.”

Mr Mahon said members of the public had carried him from the square.

A bullet had entered his right pelvis and he spent weeks in hospital.

Later, the trial heard evidence from Joe Friel, who was shot in the chest on Bloody Sunday when he was 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taking part in the civil rights march when he heard what he thought were shots and he tried to get to his home at Rossville flats in Derry.

He said he could not make it home so had taken cover behind two cars along with a number of other people in Glenfada Park North.

During a lull in the shooting, he said a number of people had attempted to run from the area.

Mr Friel told the court he saw a soldier firing from a rifle at his hip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “One hit me. I just felt a thud in my chest and was coughing up blood.

“I staggered around the corner into Glenfada Park South and I collapsed.”

The witness said he was moved to a house where his wound was dressed before he was taken to hospital.

Asked how clear his recollections were of the day, he said: “When you see someone trying to murder you, you do not forget.”