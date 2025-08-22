Woman (25) charged with assault, disorderly behaviour and assaulting police

A woman has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with assault, disorderly behaviour and assaulting police, as well as a number of breaches of bail conditions.

Biddy Mongan (25) of New Road in Armagh was charged with, on August 20, assault and disorderly behavior.

She was also charged with, on August 21, assaulting police and, on August 14, disorderly behavior and breaching bail conditions, namely that she is not to enter Derry City and not to consume alcohol.

Police were initially called on August 14 to the scene of an alleged assault between two women. When they arrived, police spoke to one woman who had a bloody nose and the court was told that CCTV showed Mongan being held back.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

When interviewed, Mongan claimed that she feared that she would be assaulted even though she was allegedly seen to have grabbed the woman from behind.

She was given a twenty eight day charge for disorderly behavior and breaching her bail conditions.

Six days later, on August 20, police were on patrol when they said they saw Mongan on the ground on Craigavon Bridge.

Mongan, the court was told, was found to be extremely intoxicated and it is alleged she initially tried to give a false name to police.

When searched, a brand new phone was found on her person. She initially claimed to have paid £80 in Argos for it but police found it to have cost £169. She was subsequently charged with handling stolen property.

She was also said to have spat at a woman in the area, leading to charges for common assault.

Police then took Mongan to the hospital where she allegedly spat at a police officer.

While in police custody, she confirmed she had paid full price for the phone that was found on the bridge, and the charges of handling stolen property were then dropped.

Police objected to bail, telling the court that, with 115 convictions by the age of 25, she was at clear risk of reoffending and breaching her bail conditions.

Defence Barrister Fergal McCormack said that, in regards to the August 14 bail breaches, Mongan had only been in the city as she had a meeting she was required to attend with DHSS in relation to accommodation.

Bail was refused. She will appear again on September 11.