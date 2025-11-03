Woman (29) charged with non fatal strangulation of 2-year-old and child cruelty in Derry

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard how a woman was allegedly captured on CCTV lifting her two-year-old daughter up by the neck.

Kelsey McLaughlin (29) of Drumard Park in Derry appeared charged with non fatal strangulation of the 2-year-old and child cruelty charges that were said to have occurred on October 31.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court police were contacted by the paternal grandparent on November 1 concerned that she had pushed her daughter.

Concerns arose because McLaughlin was left alone with the children and she appeared to be in 'an agitated and aggressive state'.

The woman's partner had installed a camera in the kitchen to monitor McLaughlin's behaviour and the defendant was aware of this.

Police took possession of the footage and it showed the defendant allegedly shouting at her 4-year-old child and staring into the camera and shouting 'tell your f-----g daddy'.

Then the officer said on October 31 the defendant could allegedly be seen on the footage in an agitated state shouting at the camera for her partner to come home.

She was then alleged to have lifted the 2-year-old child by the neck and 'dangling' her in the air and squeezing her neck.

She was then alleged to have shouted 'get f-----g home before I harm these wains'.

The child was then placed back on the floor 'screaming and crying', the court heard.

After being arrested McLaughlin claimed she had no recollection of the events due to mental health issues.

She told police she had been 'struggling to manage the children' and had no support from her partner.

She also made allegations against the man for abuse and coercive control.

Bail was opposed due to the threat to her children and the fact there were 'tensions' in the area after the incident.

The court heard the children were now being cared for by relatives.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that this was a 'distressing' incident involving McLaughlin, who is now eight weeks pregnant.

He said the defendant had no previous convictions.

Bail was granted on condition McLaughlin has no contact with the children without Social Services involvement.

She will appear again on November 17.