Woman (41) sentenced for Derry street fight that was 'like a war zone'
Kathleen Brown (41) of Foyle Road in Derry was charged with disorderly behaviour on August 21 after police found her and another woman fighting in scenes that were described as 'like a war zone' by members of the public.
The two women were involved in a physical fight and both had a number of injuries, the Magistrate’s Court sitting on Wednesday was told.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that drink had been consumed by both people but that they have since made peace and are friends again.
District Judge Ted Magill told Brown if she 'can't handle drink' then she 'should stay off it'.
He called her behavior 'unacceptable' but pointed out that she had a 'very, very limited record', sentencing her to one month in custody, suspended for twelve months.