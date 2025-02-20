Woman alleged kicked police officer in head and face Derry court told

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard that a woman allegedly kicked a policewoman eight times in the head and face leaving her bleeding and concussed and also allegedly spat in the mouth of an officer.

Josie McCaughey (33) of Beraghvale in Derry was arrested on Wednesday after, the court was told, she had called police on several occasions to hand herself in for breaching her bail conditions.

When police arrived, McCaughey allegedly became violent towards them and was said to have spat in the mouth of an officer and had to be restrained.

A police officer told the court that while in a police vehicle, she allegedly managed to slip out of handcuffs and began spitting at officers again.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
McCaughey then allegedly kicked an officer in the head and face around eight times, with police stating that a laceration sustained had to be glued shut.

The officer also had, the court was told, a concussion, bruising and whiplash from the alleged attack and McCaughey was charged with assaulting police, criminal damage to a police vehicle, assaulting police causing actual bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm.

McCaughey was on bail at the time.

Police objected to bail as McCaughey has 76 previous convictions, including twenty for violent crimes. Police claimed she was a clear risk to the public and at risk of reoffending.

District Judge Barney McElhom said he was not going to waste time on McCaughey and added she had been given a 'final warning' when she appeared before him in December last year and refused bail.

He added that she had 'shown herself unable' to abide by bail conditions.

She will appear again on March 10.

