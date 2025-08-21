Woman charged with assault and criminal damage before Derry court
A woman has appeared before Derry Magistrates Court charged with assault and attempted criminal damage.
Lauren McLaughlin (37) of Olive Terrace was charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted criminal damage to a flower pot on August 20 with the offences aggravated by domestic abuse.
McLaughlin was also allegedly in breach of a previous bail condition that she not have any contact with the alleged injured party.
Bail was not applied for so she was remanded in custody to appear again on September 11.