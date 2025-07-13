Woman charged with attempted GBH in Derry
A woman has been charge with attempted Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) after a serious assault in Derry at the weekend.
The 28-year-old was charged with attempted GBH with intent, disorderly behaviour and assault on police, the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed on Sunday afternoon.
The accused is due to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 14.
As is the usual procedure, the Police Service of Northern Ireland charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).