Woman due in court in Derry after drugs seizure

A woman is due in court in Derry following an arrest and drugs seizure in the Waterside area of the city on Monday.

The woman, aged 34, has been charged with a number of drugs-related offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

She is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 10.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.