Woman in Derry accused of breaching bail conditions
Teresa McGrath (33) of Patrick Street in Derry had been on bail following affray charges in May last year, with one of her conditions being a prohibition from alcohol.
Police arrested McGrath on January 30 and allegedly found a bottle of alcohol on her person. When tested, she allegedly gave a reading of 200mgs, with the legal limit being 35mgs.
Police objected to bail on the grounds that McGrath has 42 previous convictions, and has already breached her bail a number of times.
Defence solicitor Joe Mulholland said that McGrath has not faced any further charges in the months since her initial arrest.
He added that she is 'very upset' that she has put herself in this position.
Bail was revoked and she will appear again on February 3.