Woman released from custody one day, arrested in Derry the next for alleged offences

A woman who was released from custody on Tuesday last has appeared in court charged with offences which allegedly occurred the next day, a court has been told.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katy Bowers (36) of Heron Way in Derry appeared before Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm on Wednesday, March 5.

She was also charged with assaulting another man and charged with theft from a local shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

During the hearing on Friday, the court was told that Bowers was released from custody on Tuesday and then at 4.40pm on Wednesday police were called to an incident in Heron Way.

One man told them he had been sitting in his car with the window slightly open and a woman identified as Bowers approached and allegedly demanded to be let into the vehicle.

The driver refused and Bowers moved away but a short time later the man saw an altercation allegedly involving the same female and another male in another vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowers was alleged to have punched this man to the head causing a bloody nose and was also alleged to dug her nails into the hand of one of the men.

Bail was opposed during the hearing by police due to the fact that Bowers was charged with offences less than 24 hours after being released.

The officer said that most of the defendant's offences had occurred in the last 18 months and said they had 'grave concerns' about the risk of reoffending.

The police officer also said that alcohol was a 'massive issue' and added 'where there is intoxication, offences follow.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client was denying the charges.

He said Bowers had been in custody since October.

The barrister said that he couldn't argue with the risk of reoffending elment brought up by police in their opposition to bail, but said up until the age of 34, Bowers had 'practically no record’.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop refused bail and Bowers was remanded in custody to appear again on April 3.