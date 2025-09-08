Woman remanded in custody for bail breach in Derry
Josie McCaughey (34) of Beraghvale in Derry was on bail for charges including assault and assaulting police. Part of her conditions included that she not have any contact with the alleged injured party.
She was arrested on September 7 after calling the alleged injured party on the phone and police said they believe that the two may still be in contact.
Police told the court that McCaughey is 'well aware' of her bail conditions and has had multiple breaches since September last year.
Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan said that the breach of bail is 'relatively minor' and said that the injured party is not engaging with the PPS in relation to the charges.
Bail was refused with District Judge Conor Heaney telling McCaughey that he has 'no confidence' she will abide by any conditions set.
She will appear again on September 25.