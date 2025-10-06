Woman returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on assault and attempted GBH charges

By Court Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:21 BST
A woman has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on assault and attempted grievous bodily harm charges.

Kelly Anne O'Kane (37) of Holly Lane in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Monday of this week.

Most Popular

She is charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent on a female on October 19, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

O’Kane also faces a charge of assault on the same female occasioning her actual bodily harm on the same date.

Courtplaceholder image
Court

It was accepted during the hearing at the Magistrate’s Court in Derry on Monday morning that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Suring the hearing, O'Kane said she didn't want to call any witnesses.

O’Kane also did not wish to make any statement at this stage, the court heard.

She was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 20 and released on continuing bail.

Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice