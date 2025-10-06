Woman returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on assault and attempted GBH charges

A woman has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on assault and attempted grievous bodily harm charges.

Kelly Anne O'Kane (37) of Holly Lane in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Monday of this week.

She is charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent on a female on October 19, 2024.

O’Kane also faces a charge of assault on the same female occasioning her actual bodily harm on the same date.

It was accepted during the hearing at the Magistrate’s Court in Derry on Monday morning that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Suring the hearing, O'Kane said she didn't want to call any witnesses.

O’Kane also did not wish to make any statement at this stage, the court heard.

She was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 20 and released on continuing bail.