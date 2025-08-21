Woman returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on assault charges

By Court Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:22 BST
A woman has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of assault charges.

Josie McCaughey (34) of Beraghvale Court in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

She was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm on a female with intent on February 19 this year.

She was also charged with assaulting the same female, occasioning her actual bodily harm on the same date.

The defendant was further charged with three charges of assaulting police and one count of criminal damage to a police vehicle, again on the same date.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

McCaughey said she did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

She was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 18 and was released on continuing bail at the hearing.

