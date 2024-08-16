Woman returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges of assault and domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges of assault and domestic abuse.

Natalie Molloy (29) of Woodleigh Terrace in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court in Derry on Friday, August 16.

She was charged with abusive behavior against her partner between the dates of February 21, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molloy was also charged with, on dates between June 1, 2022 and September 20, 2022, assaulting the same person.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

She was also charged with wounding the person with intent to commit grevious bodily harm on the date of December 28, 2022.

During the hearing, it was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Molloy chose not to submit any written statements, and chose not to call any witnesses.

She was returned to Derry Crown Court for trial on September 26 on bail.