Woman returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on Class A drug charges

A woman has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges including possessing class A drugs.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

the offences are alleged to have occurred in the spring of 2024.

Sinead Rodgers (37) of Beraghvale in the Skeoge area of Derry appeared at a Preliminary Inquiry (PE) at the Derry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is charged with possessing class A and class C drugs on March 16 last year.

Bishop Street Courthouse

She was also charged with possessing class C drugs with intent to supply on the same date.

It was accepted at the PE that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions by the defendant.

Rodgers said she didn't want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage in the proceedings.

The defendant was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on August 20 and released on continuing bail.