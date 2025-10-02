Woman twice detected driving with excess alcohol in Derry disqualified

A woman detected driving with excess alcohol twice in a matter of weeks has been fined and disqualified at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Francine O'Boyle (35) with an address at Lisheegan Road in Ballymena admitted two counts of driving with excess alcohol on September 19 and October 1 in Derry.

The court heard that police received a report of a group of two females and two males who appeared to be fighting among themselves in the Waterside area of Derry on September 19 at 4.05pm.

Police located the vehicle driven by the defendant and when they approached two people ran off from it.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Police spoke to O'Boyle whose eyes were glazed and she appeared to be unsteady on her feet.

An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 92mgs, almost three times the legal limit.

Then on October 1 at 8.04pm police received a report of a suspected drunk driver in the city centre.

CCTV operators informed police the vehicle had turned into London Street and police observed the defendant in the driver's seat.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 116mgs, more than three times the legal limit.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said it was 'a very sad and tragic case'.

He said the defendant had started a relationship and had been spending time in the city.

The solicitor told Derry Magistrates’ Court that there was 'an alcohol issue' that the defendant was seeking help for.

O'Boyle was disqualified from driving for a period of three years and fined £200.