Woman who allegedly came after partner with a large kitchen knife before Derry court
Faith L'Anson (24) of Dacre Terrace in Derry was charged with, on July 28, making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, criminal damage of a TV and trespassing with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
Police told the court that L'Anson had allegedly come after her partner with a large kitchen knife.
The knife was allegedly later found down the back of her trousers when she was arrested.
Police added that she has no domestic history.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley, when applying for bail, said that she had 'no criminal record whatsoever'.
Bail was granted to an address approved by the PSNI with conditions, including no contact with the injured party and that she abstain from alcohol and not enter any licenced premises.
She will appear again on August 21.