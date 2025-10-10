Woman who hit man on head with beer bottle and bit woman jailed in Derry

A woman who called to her former partner's home at 2am in the morning demanding to see her child hit a man over the head with a beer bottle and bit a woman there.

Shannon McGurk (23) of Clonmakane Court in Derry admitted assaulting the man occasioning actual bodily harm, and also admitted assaulting the woman and criminal damage on July 6 last year.

The court heard during Friday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court that the defendant arrived at the injured party's home where he was with his new partner.

McGurk demanded to see their child and then lifted a beer bottle and broke it over the man's head, leaving a wound that had to be glued together.

She also bit the woman on the arm and damaged furniture in the home.

At interview McGurk said she only had 'a vague recollection' of an altercation.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said the defendant had a 'traumatic background' but that this offence occurred more than a year ago with no repetition.

The barrister said it was a 'very serious incident' but added that the defendant may benefit from external intervention.

District Judge Ted Magill said that the defendant was 'clearly very drunk' and had acted 'wholly inappropriately' by going to her former partner's home at 2am.

He said these were very serious offences that could easily have gone to the Crown Court.

The judge said the court could not tolerate someone going to another's house and hitting them with a beer bottle.

McGurk was jailed for 4 months.