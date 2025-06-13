Woman who punched 69-year-old woman in back of head in Derry city centre jailed

A judge at Derry Magistrates’ Court said that while the courts 'have every sympathy' for people with addiction or mental health issues there comes a time 'when this sympathy takes second place to protection of the public’.

The comments by District Judge Ted Magill came as he jailed a woman for a series of offences including assault on a 69-year-old woman walking in Derry City Centre at 10.30am in the morning and hospital disorderly offences.

Megan Coyle (25) with an address at Brookmount Lodge in Omagh in Co. Tyrone admitted a series of offences that occurred in 2023 through to this year.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that on February 25, 2025, a 69-year-old woman was walking along Foyle Street in Derry city centre when Coyle punched her on the back of her head.

Bishop Street Courthouse

She then assaulted police officers when they came to arrest her.

When interviewed by police Coyle said she could not recollect how she came to Derry, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday.

The court also heard about an incident where a man who was in her property complained to her about the volume of a TV and was attacked by the defendant.

He managed to phone 999 before he left the property.

When Coyle was arrested she kicked and headbutted a Perspex screen in the police vehicle.

The court was further told of an incident where Coyle was taken to the South West Acute Hospital by police and was said to have been in 'good spirits' before falling asleep.

When a nursing sister tried to wake the defendant up in order to treat her she began shouting allegations against the member of staff, the court was told on Friday.

In another incident Coyle spat at a police officer who was assisting ambulance staff.

Defence counsel Brian O'Sullivan told Derry Magistrates’ Court that Coyle had had 'adverse childhood experiences'.

He told the court that she was seeking treatment for drug addiction and that the defendant deserved credit for her early pleas and the fact that she had expressed remorse.

Judge Magill told the court that he had had trouble getting a pre-sentence report due to Coyle's refusal to engage.

He added that the defendant had 31 previous convictions and that she had been offered numerous opportunities to address her issues.

The judge said that he personally had given Coyle 'chance after chance' and made her a promise if she stayed out of trouble she would stay out of prison.

But, Judge Magill told Derry Magistrates’ Court, the defendant had not stayed out of trouble.

He told the local court that there were too many incidents of people abusing hospital staff, members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland as well as members of the public.

Referring to the assault on the 69-year-old woman in Derry city centre in February he told the court that people should be able to walk the streets without being assaulted.

He jailed Coyle for a total of 11 months and fined her £400.