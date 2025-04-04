Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court after being charged with disorderly behavior and two counts of assault in connection with incidents at hospitals.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth Heaney (60) of Legavallan Road was charged with, on February 28 last year, disorderly behavior and assaulting a doctor in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Police were called to A&E after Heaney had refused to leave the premises despite being discharged, shouting abuse at staff and pulling the stethoscope from the neck of a doctor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heaney was also charged with another assault that occurred in Grangewood on September 12, 2023 after a member of staff was reported to have been assaulted by a patient.

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Heaney denied the allegations when questioned by police.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Heaney had no previous record and had experienced 'poor mental health' over the past 25 years but had pleaded guilty to the charges at the earliest opportunity.

She was sentenced to four months in custody, suspended for two years.