Woman who shouted abuse at Derry's A&E staff and pulled doctor's stethoscope sentenced
Elizabeth Heaney (60) of Legavallan Road was charged with, on February 28 last year, disorderly behavior and assaulting a doctor in Altnagelvin Hospital.
Police were called to A&E after Heaney had refused to leave the premises despite being discharged, shouting abuse at staff and pulling the stethoscope from the neck of a doctor.
Heaney was also charged with another assault that occurred in Grangewood on September 12, 2023 after a member of staff was reported to have been assaulted by a patient.
Heaney denied the allegations when questioned by police.
Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Heaney had no previous record and had experienced 'poor mental health' over the past 25 years but had pleaded guilty to the charges at the earliest opportunity.
She was sentenced to four months in custody, suspended for two years.