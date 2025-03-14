Woman who shouted racist abuse in Derry shop, spat in police officer's eye and threatened to cut neighbours throat jailed

A woman has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court after being convicted of assaulting police, possession of drugs and making threats to kill.

Charlene Coyle (41) of Mimosa Court in Derry was initially arrested on March 31 last year after police were called to Sunrise 24/7.

The shop owner said that Coyle had been acting aggressively from the moment she walked in and had been shouting racial abuse and throwing stock items.

When police arrived she spat in the eye of an officer and claimed she wasn't racist, alleging that she had been assaulted herself prior to their arrival.

When interviewed, she further claimed that she had been assaulted by police prior to her spitting and apologized to the officer.

A Diazepam tablet was also found when she was searched by police.

Coyle was also in court for an incident that occurred on August 22, 2022 when she threatened to cut the throat of a neighbour.

Regarding this charge, Coyle again claimed to have been assaulted and said she may have had a concussion at the time.

Defense barrister Sinead Rogan said that Coyle had been complying with her bail conditions since the most recent incident and had not taken alcohol or drugs in that time.

She added that Coyle claims to suffer from mental health issues.

District Judge Barney McElholm called Coyle's behavior in March last year 'absolutely scandalous', telling her that he 'sees no remorse' for her shouting racial abuse at the shop staff.

Instead, he said, she continues to deny that she is racist and continues to make counter allegations.

She was sentenced to five months in custody and fined £100.