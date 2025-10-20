Woman who spat in police officer's face and said she had HIV jailed in Derry

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court has said that anyone who 'spits at a public servant' can expect an immediate custodial sentence.

Caitlin McConalogue (22) of Beechwood Crescent admitted six counts of assaulting police on February 22.

The defendant followed a police vehicle into Strand Road PSNI station and when a police officer told her she couldn't be there she threatened to shoot him.

When police tried to arrest her she tried to gouge one officer's wrist and then spat in an officer's face.

Strand Road PSNI station.

She continued to shout telling police she had HIV and that they should be shot . At one stage she jammed an officer's arm in a door.

Checks later revealed that she did not suffer from HIV.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said she accepted this was 'a very bad incident'.

District Judge Conor Heaney said this was a young woman 'completely out of control' and gave a warning about spitting at police.

He sentenced McConalogue to four months in prison.