Woman who threw a crutch at her mother in Derry A&E sentenced

A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court after being charged with assault, criminal damage, sending threatening messages and disorderly behaviour.

Lauren Devine (22) of Fountain Hill in Derry was charged with, on December 19, 2022, sending threatening messages, including hoping that 'masked men' broke down the door of another person’s home.

She was also charged with, on August 6, 2022, disorderly behavior, and the court heard that this charge was brought after police were called by the ambulance service to the scene of a female that appeared to be drowsy.

Devine was taken from the scene to Altnagelvin Hospital’s Accident & Emergency Department, were the court was told she became volatile, and was shouting abuse at staff. This is turn led to her being arrested.

The next year on February 23, 2023, she was again charged with disorderly behavior in Altnagelvin Hospital after throwing a crutch at her mother.

The court was told that Devine admitted to having thrown the walking aid, but claimed that she did not mean to hit her.

Finally, on January 12 this year, she was charged with assault after another run-in with her mother, leading to a black eye.

She was also charged on the same date with criminal damage after damaging a window, letterbox and garden furniture belonging to her mother.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Devine was a 'troubled young person' whose relationship with her mother was 'not good'.

She was sentenced to four months in custody, suspended for eighteen months.