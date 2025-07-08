Woman who tried to spray Altnagelvin Hospital staff with sanitiser sentenced in Derry
A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates' Court for attempting to damage items in Altnagelvin Hospital.
Deborah Orr (31) of no fixed abode was charged with assaulting a person and attempting to damage a computer in Altnagelvin on July 6.
Police attended after a report that a woman was throwing items around and trying to spray staff with sanitiser.
Police attended and Orr was identified to them and arrested.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the defendant was normally resident in the Republic.
Orr was sentenced to two months custody, suspended for two years.