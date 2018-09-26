‘Cracking family variety show’ coming to the Alley

A cracking night of entertainment comes to the Alley Theatre on Saturday, October 6 as the revered Scottish Senior Accordion Champion Leonard Brown and his All Star Band team up with renowned comedian Gene Fitzpatrick.

Supported by up and coming country star Chrissy Mac and the Smith McCarron Irish Dancers, this promises to be a hilarious and memorable family show!

Leonard Brown and his All Star Band have toured across Scotland and England and he now brings his show to Northern Ireland for the first time. Comedy legend Gene Fitzpatrick needs no introduction as he is a long established comedian that has entertained across the world for many years. He is guaranteed to have the audience rolling in the aisles! The Smith McCarron Irish Dancers are coached by Don and Tracey who were lead dancers of Lord of the Dance. Their enthusiastic youngsters will entertain on the night with their energetic performance.

Young country star Chrissy Mac is making quite a name for himself and will add a bit of sparkle to this great family variety show!

Tickets for the unmissable night’s entertainment are £15 from the Alley box office 028 7138 4444 or www.alley-theatre.com