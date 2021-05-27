Craigavon Bridge closure: When and for how long will it be closed?
The underdeck of the Craigavon Bridge will be closed on Sunday morning to facilitate street light inspections.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 11:10 am
The City Centre Initiative (CCI) urged motorists to be aware of the road closure.
"We have been made aware that closure will be in operation on Craigavon Bridge Underdeck from Victoria Road to Foyle Road on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 05:00 to 13:00 to facilitate inspection and testing of street lighting cables," said the CCI.
Anyone requiring further information is asked to contact the CCI office on 028 7136 0169.
Further information can also be found at https://trafficwatchni.com/twni/roadworks