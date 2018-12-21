Crane witnesses sought after scaffolding stolen from Derry building site

Police are hunting heavy duty thieves who stole a lot of scaffolding from a building site in Derry, with officers asking anyone who saw a crane in the Waterside last Thursday to come forward.

Police in Strand Road have appealed for information following the report of the theft in the Limavady Road.

Constable Blair said: “Sometime between 12 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, it was reported that a quantity of scaffolding was stolen from the area. Enquiries are continuing."

The PSNI want to know if anyone saw a truck with lifting equipment in the area.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw a lorry in the area at the time of the incident with a crane attached or anyone with dash-cam footage at the time of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 860 16/12/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” said Constable Blair.