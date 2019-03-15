Crash involving two lorries sparks serious delays just outside Derry

Two lorries have crashed just outside Derry sparking serious delays on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m. the PSNI confirmed its officers were trying to clear the A5 south west of the city and asked people to avoid the area if possible.

"Due to a road traffic collision between two Heavy Goods Vehicles the Victoria Road at Bready is experiencing serious delays," police said.

"Police are working hard to clear the road but please expect diversions for the foreseeable future.

"Police will advise when the road fully re-opens and we would recommend planning an alternative route if at all possible," officers urged.