Crash victim ‘a total gentleman’

Mourners bade farewell on Tuesday to the late Robert 'Robbie' Miller, aged 85, who lost his life in a road incident in Derry last week.

Mr. Miller was a keen fisherman and long-time senior member of the roughly 800-strong group the River Faughan Anglers.

Mourners in Waterside Presbyterian Church were told by his son Alwyn that he had been a quiet and unassuming family man who had just celebrated his 61st wedding anniversary on March 11, three days before the collision.

Rev. Knox Jones gave a sermon based on the section of Mark, Chapter 4, when Jesus and disciples are on the Sea of Galilee and he calms the storm.

Rev. Jones noted the disciples were, like Mr. Miller, fishermen, and God’s love endures through life’s storms.

A retired bus driver, he was a pedestrian when a silver Citroen struck him on Crescent Link at about 8 p.m. He was taken to hospital but died.

Dean Blackwood, director of the Faughan Anglers, described him as “an absolute gentleman”.

The 56-year-old conservationist, who also hails from the Waterside said Mr. Miller had spent a recent roughly decade long spell on the angling group’s committee, adding: “He was a lovely man. Not only did he love his fishing, he had an affinity with the river and wanted to give something back.

“He made an invaluable contribution to protecting the river – just being the eyes and ears of the river in the sections he fished.

“He was a quiet man, very pleasant man. But he had a bit of a caustic wit about him at times!”

