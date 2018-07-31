Creeper burglary: car stolen in Waterside used in Donegal burglary and found in cityside

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a creeper style burglary at a house on Lismacarol Road in Drumahoe sometime overnight Tuesday night, 24 July.

It was reported that sometime during the night a house in the area was entered.

A silver coloured Mercedes jeep was stolen after the keys were removed from the property.

It is believed that the vehicle was involved in a burglary at a pharmacy in the area of Newtowncunningham in Donegal during the early hours of Wednesday July 25.

The vehicle was recovered by police in the Lower Galliagh Road area of Derry shortly before 6am on Wednesday morning.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the burglary or anyone who saw the silver coloured jeep in the Drumahoe area or Lower Galliagh Road area of Derry to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 241 25/07/18.

They are particularly keen to hear from any taxi drivers or motorists who were in the area and who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.