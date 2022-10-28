Creeslough explosion: Over 500 lines of enquiry as garda probe continues in Donegal

An Garda Síochána confirmed they remain at the scene and are investigating all of the circumstances into the cause of the fatal explosion, which claimed the lives of James O Flaherty (48); Jessica Gallagher (24); Martin McGill (49); Catherine O Donnell (39) and her son; James Monaghan, (13); Hugh Kelly (59); Martina Martin (49); Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5); and Leona Harper (14).

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána understands and appreciates the impact on the community and the ongoing inconvenience and disruption caused due to the continuing scene preservation which is necessary to assist the investigation.

“An Garda Síochána, again, thanks the local community for their patience and support regarding the current road traffic diversions. The current road closure on the N56 through Creeslough will remain in place.”

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Saturday October 8, 2022.

Over recent days, An Garda Síochána has made a further application before the High Court to extend the period of the preservation of the scene, under Section 5, Criminal Justice Act, 2006. This extension has been granted to November 27.

"The purpose for the preservation of the scene is to ‘preserve, search for and collect evidence’ to facilitate the ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson said, adding:

“This investigation is being co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room has been established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer. The investigation is being assisted by, amongst other Garda sections, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Garda Analysis Service, Garda Technical Bureau, Garda National Traffic Bureau and Garda Air Support Unit together with enquiry teams are made up of Gardaí attached to Local, Divisional, Regional and National units.

“A Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed upon and signed between An Garda Síochána, the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to facilitate the sharing of information and resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ten people who died in the explosion in Creeslough. Left: Catherine O Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13). Top left to right: Jessica Gallagher (24), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5). Middle row left to right: Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59) and Martin McGill (49). Bottom row: Leona Harper (14) and James O Flaherty (48).

“The Garda National Technical Bureau Crime Scene Managers remain on scene assisting the investigation. DNV – Det Norske Veritas – a global company specialising in the investigation and testing of energy systems, remain on site.

“A careful and systematic approach is being taken to the forensic examination of the scene due to the structural instability of the building.

“This is an extensive investigation. To date: In excess of 500 lines of enquiry have been actioned; House to House enquiries are at an advanced stage and a canvass of further witnesses remains ongoing; In excess of 260 statements have been taken, with interviews continuing on a daily basis; Numerous items have been recovered from the scene to date, with an amount of these requiring further testing, This is ongoing and it is likely that further items will be recovered for examination over the coming days; A large amount of debris has been removed from the site to a secure location for further examination; A Garda Mobile Command Unit remains at scene where a large amount of CCTV is being reviewed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said An Garda Síochána’s thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased, the injured and their families.

Emergency services at the scene of the Applegreen service station explosion on October 8, 2022 in Creeslough, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)