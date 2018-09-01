Creggan anger at theft of Foyle Search and Rescue charity box

The theft of a Foyle Search and Rescue charity box from a Creggan take-away has sparked anger within the community.

Sinn Féin councillor, Kevin Campbell, who during his tenure as Mayor in 2012/13 selected the lifesaving river rescue organisation as his official charity, said he was appalled by the theft.

Ironically, the raid on the Beechwood Avenue take-away on Tuesday occurred as Pope Francis gifted one of his 'Popemobiles' to the suicide prevention first responders.

“I have been stopped by a number of people over the past few days angered at the news of this reported theft of money being collected for the Foyle Search and Rescue," said Colr. Campbell.

“I saw throughout my year the hard work and dedication of the volunteers of Foyle Search and Rescue. They keep this essential service going in all weathers 365 days a year to keep people safe and save lives. We are indebted to them.

“I would urge anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to give it to the police," he said.