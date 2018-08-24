Creggan ‘back to school’ fun day today

To help beat the ‘back to school’ blues the Creggan Community Collective (CCC) will be kicking off this Bank Holiday weekend with a barbecue and fun day that will be taking place in the estate this afternoon.

The event will be taking places in Cromore Gardens with the CCC inviting everyone to come along to what it said would be a great day’s crack for all the family.

“There will be bouncy castles, a barbecue and lemonade, crisps and sweets (all free) between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m,” a CCC spokesperson said, encouraging local people to come along.

“We would like the community to join us in our event,” they said.

The collective said the event would not have been possible without the support of local traders in the Creggan area, and, of course, generous donations from the community in the area.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the local community and businesses who contributed in any way,” the local community collective said.