Crews working to restore service after major watermain bursts

Irish Water, in partnership with Donegal County Council, is working to restore the water supply in Buncrana following a burst to a major trunk watermain.

The areas affected include all of South Inishowen, County Donegal.

Crews have been on the ground since early Saturday morning and work on the repair is progressing well, according to Irish Water.

It is expected that the repair will be completed by this evening when water will begin to be restored. Full water service may take some time to return as water refills the network.

Peter Gallagher, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead for Donegal, commented: “We acknowledge the impact this burst is having on customers in South Inishowen. Irish Water and Donegal County Council are working to complete the repair to this major burst as quickly as possible and hope to have service restored later this evening.”

Irish Water went on to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience while crews work to repair the pipe.

“Our Customer Care Team is available 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit our Supply and Service section for updates.”