Crib Festival weekend to be held at Thornhill Convent later this month

A Crib Festival weekend is to be held at Thornhill Convent in Culmore from November 23 to 25.

This year’s collection of cribs has been described as “diverse and beautiful, novel and traditional”.

Among those featured are crèches from Japan, France, Zambia, Mexico, New Zealand, as well as nativity scenes specially made for the event.

In a notice shared via the Derry Diocese they state: “With their imagination, Friends of Thornhill have created cribs out of glass, wood, paper, wool, ceramics, stones, metal, flowers and so on and they will appeal to the adult children as well as to those of school-going age!

“A small number of creative decorative gifts, candles, fare from the Holy Land and religious Christmas cards will be available for sale.

“!This is also a fundraising event for the work of Thornhill Ministries and the Team there would be glad of your support.”

The Festival at Thornhill House opens on Friday November 23 from 12:00noon - 6:30pm, and Saturday and Sunday 10:30am - 6:00pm.