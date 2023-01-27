The man, who appeared on Friday charged with possessing drugs with intent to supply in May, was granted anonymity due to a general threat.

Police stopped a car on Old School Lane and spoke to the driver who displayed signs of nervousness.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 1000 Diazepam tablets.

Court.

The court heard that the driver told police that the drugs were his.

His phone was seized and he made full admissions claiming he was 'heavily addicted and self medicating'.

Fifteen messages were found concerning the sale of cannabis.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said his client had been stopped 'by chance'.

He said that there was no real intent to supply as the man 'was only poisoning himself.'