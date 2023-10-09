The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Sunday, 24 September and the time of report at around 2.45pm on Saturday, 30 September.One of the calves has been described as being red in colour and has a white face with a small red dot on it.Appealing for information about the missing calves, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We would appeal to anyone with information in relation to the theft or who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time of the report to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1014 30/09/23.“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”