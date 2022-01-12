12% increase in Christmas and New Year domestic abuse reports

While there was a decrease in reports on Christmas Day there were increases on Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Abuse reports were up 12 per cent over the December 14 - January 1 period.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Fisher, from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, said: “Sadly, for many people Christmas isn’t always the most wonderful time of the year.

“During the festive period, we often see reports of domestic abuse increase and unfortunately this year was no exception to this.

“This year we received 1959 calls for help during our campaign (from 14 December to 1 January) from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones. This is an increase of 12% compared to the same period the year before.”

On Christmas Day, 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to the Police Service, compared to 118 for the same period the year before (a decrease of 15% in calls).

On December 26, 145 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 132 for the same period the year before (an increase of 9% in calls).

On New Year’s Eve, 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 75 for the same period the year before (an increase of 25% in calls).

On New Year’s Day, 170 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 142 for the same period the year before (an increase of 16% in calls).

CI Fisher, added: “Domestic abuse is not just physical. If your partner or loved one is being threatening, controlling, violent or abusive towards you, this is a crime.

“You don’t need to stay silent. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is here to help you. Not just at Christmas, but all year round. 24 hours a day. Every day.”

Call your local police on the non-emergency 101 or, in an emergency, call 999.

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.