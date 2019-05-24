12-year-old boy to appear in court charged with riotous behaviour

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with with possessing an article with intent to damage property and riotous behaviour following disturbances during a security alert outside a polling station in Derry on Thursday.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 18.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI have also confirmed that the two teenagers arrested last night - who were aged 16 rather than 17 as previously was stated - have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

