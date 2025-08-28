13,880 illicit cigarettes, 2.2kgs of illicit tobacco seized by customs and police in Derry

More than 13,000 illicit cigarettes, a vehicle and cash have been seized as part of joint police and customs operation in Derry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve commercial premises, a residence and a vehicle were searched under the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979 during the operation on Wednesday, August 27.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), supported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), seized approximately 13,880 illicit cigarettes, 2.2 kg of illicit hand-rolling tobacco, and one vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, an estimated £2,000 in cash was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. No arrests have been made at this time, but enquiries are ongoing.

Police said more than 13,000 illicit cigarettes, a vehicle and cash were seized as part of an operation in Derry on Wednesday, August 27.

Lucie Irving, Assistant Director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigations Service said: “The trade in illicit tobacco and cigarettes damages funding for vital public services, including schools and hospitals, and undermines legitimate traders.

“We continue to work in lockstep with the PSNI and other partners to pursue the dishonest minority who refuse to abide by the law.”

Detective Chief Inspector Phelan from the Police Service’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: "These seizures send a clear message to anyone engaged in crime it will not be tolerated, and demonstrates the collective dedication of all law enforcement in tackling the sale and supply of illicit tobacco products locally."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney, The Police Service’s Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, said: “The illegal trade of cigarettes and tobacco harms legitimate traders, who are operating honestly. This activity also, however, has a less obvious consequence and that’s a link with organised crime.”