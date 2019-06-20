£16,000, counterfeit clothes, phones, computers seized in more Derry anti-INLA raids

Over £16,000 in cash, clothes, phones, PCs and papers have been seized in a series of raids in Derry against what the PSNI have described as INLA criminality.

Searches were conducted by the PSNI in the city centre, Galliagh and Shantallow areas throughout Thursday with HMRC in attendance at four of the police operations.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit said: “Today’s searches follow a number of recent operations targeting the INLA and their associated criminality.

“INLA claim to be protecting their communities from crime however in reality they themselves are heavily involved in a wide range of criminal money-making ‘rackets’ including extortion, supply of controlled drugs, counterfeit goods and money laundering.

"They bring harm and misery to people in the local area and whilst people who buy counterfeit goods may think this is a victimless crime, ultimately the profits of these items are indirectly funding INLA’s other criminality including dealing harmful drugs which destroy local families."

DI McClure said the PSNI was committed to tackling what he described as the "INLA's drug dealing and violence".

“Today’s operation demonstrates our commitment to bringing those involved in the criminality associated with paramilitarism before the courts and we know that the communities most affected by INLA’s drug dealing and violence support our ongoing efforts.

"I would appeal for anyone with information regarding criminality by paramilitary organisations to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” he said.