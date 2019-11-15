16 cars clamped, two forfeited in Derry tax and insurance clampdown

Sixteen cars have been clamped, two forfeited and several drivers reported to the prosecution service after a clampdown by the PSNI and vehicle licensing in Derry.

The PSNI's Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) conducted an operation targeting drivers who have not taxed their vehicle however other offences were uncovered in the authorities' dragnet.

"Like always this also highlighted drivers who had committed further traffic offences," the PSNI said.

"So yesterday resulted in 16 vehicles clamped, 2 being forfeited and a number of drivers being reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for various traffic offences including No Insurance," the force added.

The PSNI acknowledged that such operations were unpopular but necessary.

"I have to say when we run operations like this we often get a bit of criticism. However we had one man yesterday driving a wreck of a car with No Insurance, No MOT and No Tax. Obviously his car was seized.

"It’s better that than him crashing into you in your taxed, expensively insured and MOT’d car (as you booked months in advance to get a slot). You’re left with thousands of pounds of damage - he couldn’t care less about his £200 rust bucket," the PSNI said.